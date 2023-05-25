Memorial Day Weekend Deals

Memorial Day weekend is on the horizon and several retailers are giving us a reason to celebrate with deep discounts.

It’s traditionally a great time to save on some big-ticket items.

Experts say Memorial Day weekend is the best time to shop around for your home. From your bedroom to your living room – there are deals to be had.

DealNews.com tracks all sales happening this weekend. They found that consumers can save big on new mattresses, as well as major appliances.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Home furniture will also be heavily discounted. If you’re not seeing any sales pop up now – just wait.

Julie Ramhold is a Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com.

“The very best ones will probably be over the holiday weekend itself and they'll run through Memorial Day until around about midnight or so. But some a very small handful could run to the next day or even through the following weekend. So, you don't necessarily have to run and start your shopping right now,” she said. “But it's a good idea to kind of start looking around and see what retailers are offering and then be prepared to really shop this weekend, because that's probably going to be when we see the absolute best offers.”

If you’re thinking about upgrading your wardrobe, this might be the weekend to do it. Stores are trying to get rid of their spring inventory – shoppers could see discounts of up to 80% off.

Some retailers will offer extra perks when shopping online, like free shipping. If you want to avoid those Memorial Day crowds, take advantage of drive-up or pick-up options.

DealNews pointed out that most retailers are swapping out their spring section with summer stuff, so you won’t see summer essentials like grills and patio furniture with a deep discount just yet.

They suggest waiting until the Fourth of July weekend to score a good deal.