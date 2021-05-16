Sharon Woman Thrilled After NBC10 Boston Responds Helps With Canceled Concert Tickets

Brenda Faberman was looking forward to seeing the Canadian Brass in concert in Needham, Massachusetts, last March.

“I had never seen them before. My husband and I had been fans of them for years,” Faberman said.

But the show was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, rescheduled for February 2021 and then ultimately canceled in October.

Faberman inquired about getting a refund for the four tickets she bought.

“I realized I didn’t buy the tickets through the venue directly. I bought the tickets through Brown Paper Tickets,” she said. “So I emailed Brown Paper Tickets for a refund and I got an automated response that due to COVID, refunds would be delayed, please be patient.”

Faberman says she waited about six months but never got a refund. When she did some googling, she realized she was one of many waiting for money from the Seattle-based ticketing company.

The Washington State Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Brown Paper Tickets last fall on behalf of consumers who were owed refunds.

“I was thinking there was no way that I was getting any refund,” Faberman said. “ It was one day I had the news on and heard, reminded myself about NBC10 Responds and I thought, gee, maybe I’ll reach out to them.”

NBC10 Boston Responds contacted Brown Paper Tickets on Faberman's behalf. The next day she got an email from the company saying they canceled her order and had initiated the refund.

Five days later, Faberman saw a $224 credit on her credit card statement.

“I thought it was a miracle! I was so elated, I was so thankful for NBC,” she said. "I really didn’t think I would see the money. It’s a pandemic and everyone is out a lot of funds and purchases."

“I can’t thank NBC Boston enough!“ she added.

Brown Paper Tickets did not respond to NBC10 Boston Responds' requests for comment.

If you have a consumer problem you need help with, we may be able to help. We’ve gotten back more than $781,000 for our viewers. Go to https://www.nbcboston.com/consumer-form/ or call 1-888-521-NEWS. We will get back to you!