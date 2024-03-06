Slam the Scam Day: Here are tips to protect yourself from scammers

Government imposter scams are becoming more popular. According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers lost nearly $2.7 billion in 2023 to scammers posing as government employees.

But there is something you can do to protect yourself.

Thursday, March 7 is Slam the Scam Day! It’s a day to raise awareness about scams and to encourage people to take steps to protect themselves.

Here’s what you need to know:

While scammers are constantly changing their tactics, the blueprint for imposter scams remains the same. You are contacted by phone, email, text or social media by someone claiming to be from a government agency or organization. The scammer tells you there’s been an unexpected issue and offers a solution that includes sending money. Consumers should use the 5 ‘P’s’ of fraud schemes to help spot a scam. That’s pretend, problem, pressure, pay and prize.

LaShonda Downing is the regional communications director for the Boston Region Public Affairs Office for the Social Security Administration.

“Scammers pretend to be from an agency or organization to gain your trust. Scammers say they are there is a problem or a prize, and the scammer pressures you to act immediately. These scammers tell you to pay in a specific way.”

These scammers will tell you to pay in a specific way via gift card or wire transfers.

If you think you’re being targeted, hang up or ignore the message. Never click on links or attachments. And be suspicious of requests for payment that you did not expect. Remember government agencies won’t call, email, or text you and ask for money or personal information.

You should report any scams to the FTC or SSA.

Don’t forget to slam the scam Thursday – and every day after that.