American avoids prison in Turks and Caicos ammo case

A Pennsylvania man arrested in Turks and Caicos Islands under under the Caribbean territory's strict guns and ammunition law was sentenced on Friday, but won't have to spend 12 years in prison, the law's minimum sentence.

Bryan Hagerich received a 52-week sentence that was suspended for 12 months, which essentially erases the sentence. He was also ordered to pay a $6,700 fine and will be free to leave for the U.S. upon paying it.

Hagerich's case is one of several involving Americans arrested for having ammunition in baggage that have received national attention — they prompted new travel warnings from federal officials and a bipartisan congressional delegation met with officials in Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) Monday to discuss the situation.

Hagerich hugged his wife and parents in court, and his lawyer said he could pay the fine. The hearing was dismissed with a warning from the judge that Hagerich should be more careful.

Sharitta Grier, the latest American arrested under the law, detained after a Mother’s Day trip with her daughter, was in court as well.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said Friday in a statement that Hagerich's suspended sentence "is great news."

"When we met with TCI officials a few days ago, they made clear that they wanted this situation resolved. They recognized that Bryan and the other detained Americans are not gunrunners – they are just people who made a mistake. I’m grateful that the judge recognized that the right thing to do was to send Bryan home. I’m also grateful to the U.S. State Department which has been a critical partner in bringing Bryan home," he said in a statement, adding that he hoped the other Americans' cases would be expedited soon.