Facing Jewish hate: Reports of antisemitism at an all-time high

Reports of anti-Jewish incidents are at an all-time high since the Anti-Defamation League began keeping track — with almost 3,700 reported across the U.S. in 2022.

Concern is also on the rise. An American Jewish Committee survey found that nine out of 10 American Jews believe antisemitism is a problem right here in our own country.

"Roughly 40% of American Jews said that they have changed their behavior in some way because they're afraid of anti-Semitism, whether that's not attending a synagogue or going to a Jewish community center, not wearing a yarmulke or a Star of David," said Julie Rayman of the American Jewish Committee.

In Massachusetts, there were 152 episodes targeting Jews in 2022.

"Many of us who grew up in this area really didn't see antisemitism .That is not the case anymore. Even here in a progressive state like Massachusetts, hatred of Jews is up by 41%," said Sarah Abramson of Combined Jewish Philanthropies.

So as the numbers and concern rise, what’s being done to face Jewish hate? For the first time ever, the U.S. has an official strategy in place to counter antisemitism. And locally, the answer involves some victims of Jewish hate who are bravely speaking out.

“We want people to know we're here. We believe that Jewish pride is what's going to help us be stronger," said Chanie Krinsky of the Chabad Jewish Center in Needham.

