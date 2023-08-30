Mansfield mystery ends: Police chief returning to duty

After spending the past two years off the job, the Mansfield police chief will return to his public safety post.

Ron Sellon had been on paid administrative leave after town leaders launched a private investigation into workplace misconduct allegations.

That probe concluded last summer and determined Sellon was not fit to serve as police chief. However, the dispute still dragged on for months as taxpayers funded two police chief salaries.

In a statement provided to NBC10 Boston, both sides announced the impasse had finally ended.

“I recognize that, under the pressures of the job, particularly in 2020 and 2021, I did not always meet the appropriately high standards of conduct expected of me in my dealings with colleagues and Town employees I supervise,” Sellon said. “I have thought a lot about what occurred and invested in my own growth. I apologize to all affected by my conduct. I also pledge to do better going forward.”

As we first told you last year, town leaders quietly placed Sellon on paid administrative leave in October 2021, but did not disclose that development to taxpayers.

Eventually, missing fliers started popping up around Mansfield when Sellon was nowhere to be found at the public safety headquarters.

The NBC10 Investigators learned the town hired a private investigator to probe allegations of harassing, bullying and unbecoming conduct during his tenure as police chief.

Last summer, Sellon broke his silence about the allegations during an extensive interview with the NBC10 Investigators.

“I have done my very level best to resolve this situation and to bring it to an amicable close. I’m still sitting here waiting,” Sellon told us.

The police chief said the allegations against him were not “flattering,” but did not rise to the level of misconduct.

“I am absolutely fit to serve as the police chief,” Sellon responded.

However, town leaders saw it differently.

The private investigation sustained a number of allegations against Sellon including: profanity-laced outbursts; angry and threatening messages to subordinates; abusive and disrespectful behavior; and damaging his town cellphone after throwing it in his office.

The town also released a doorbell video that captured Sellon screaming things like “[expletive] Mansfield” and “I’m going to haunt them and their [expletive] children” while banging on things outside his home.

Town leaders concluded Sellon was not fit to serve as the police chief. In response, Sellon claimed the private investigation was retaliation because he did not make an OUI “go away” for Town Manager Kevin Dumas.

Dumas denied that accusation and called it an attempt by Sellon to “distract attention from his egregious misconduct.”

Following those public fireworks, nothing changed for months. Town leaders said they had entered mediation and could not provide updates during the confidential process.

Financial records NBC10 Boston obtained show the town paid about $38,000 for the private investigation and has also tallied thousands more on legal fees related to the controversy.

Meantime, taxpayers have shelled out Sellon’s $196,000 annual salary, while also paying for someone to fill the public safety role on an interim basis in his absence.

In Wednesday’s statement, Town Manager Kevin Dumas acknowledged there “much water under the bridge” and negative publicity from the controversy.

“Since that time, Chief Sellon and the Town have worked on understanding what occurred, on repairing and creating the space and time for a needed dialogue, with the hope that the Chief can return to his post,” Dumas said. “We are committed to working with Chief Sellon towards our shared vision for the Town of Mansfield.”

Sellon has been with the Mansfield Police Department for 27 years, serving as police chief since 2013. He will return to work on Tuesday.