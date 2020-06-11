Boston Public Library to Reopen With ‘BPL to Go’

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Thursday that as of June 22, residents will be able to utilize a new program called "BPL to Go," allowing people to order and pick up books, DVDs, CDs and other items from select Boston Public Library locations.

Customers will have the ability to place their items on hold and select a pickup time at one of the select locations. Library staff will then select customers' items and safely deliver them to patrons.

Those who plan on using "BPL to Go" can only go to a location to pick up items they have placed on hold and they must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing.

The new program will be launched at these five locations:

Central Library in Copley Square

Codman Square Branch

East Boston Branch

Jamaica Plain Branch

Mattapan Branch

The library plans to roll out this program in other branches in the Boston Public Library system in the near future after trying out this process during the pilot phase.

"In Boston, our library system has worked hard to provide the services that so many of our residents rely on, and this work has continued throughout this public health crisis," Walsh said. "Bringing additional services back to residents is part of our phased, careful reopening process, and I look forward to residents using these important services."

Customers can place items on hold by visiting bpl.org, on the BPL mobile app, or by calling the library's main number at (617) 536-5400. Once the selected items are ready, patrons will be notified and will be asked to schedule a pickup time at their location.

For more information about the program, hours of operation and more, visit bpl.org/takeout or download the iPhone app in the Apple App Store. Patrons can also call the main number of the library at (617) 536-5400 or email ask@bpl.org for any questions.