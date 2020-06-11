One local firm sees just four workers head to its 4,000-square-foot office. A restaurateur considers keeping the smaller staff levels, seeing an opportunity for efficiency in a crisis and beyond. And a child care center's CEO eyes spending $25,000 to ensure his business meets new state guidelines and regulations.

Massachusetts business owners, customers and clients entered the second phase of a four-phase economic reopening this week with some trepidation and hope: Trepidation about the demand for their services during an ongoing pandemic, and hope that the worst is behind them.

From commercial real estate and health systems to higher education, retail and restaurants, here's how various Bay State sectors are handling the latest phase of the economic reopening.

