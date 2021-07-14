Wet Weather Leads to ‘Biblical' Mosquito Plague on Cape Cod

A battle against mosquitoes is taking place in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, this summer.

The Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project is set to apply larvicide to a large area of standing water between Duck Harbor and Bound Brook Island which has created a home for the mosquitoes, the Cape Cod Times reported.

Residents of Wellfleet say they are hesitant to even go outside.

"It's a horror movie," said Wellfleet resident Jodi North Birchall, who has lived on a nearby marsh for 41 years. "This is the worst I have ever seen."

"This is about as bad as I've seen it," concurred Assistant Superintendent Bart Morris of the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project, who estimated the watery washover area could be as large as 40 acres, with some spots nearly inaccessible. He referred to the swarm of mosquitoes as "biblical" in size.

Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom thinks the wet weather may be a contributing factor to the alarming amount of mosquitoes in the area.