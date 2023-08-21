gender

A Conversation in Gender

It's a conversation that doesn't happen nearly as often as it should, the conversation of gender. Photographer Jesse Freidin has traveled the country to photograph trans and non-binary youth with their friends and family to tell their stories or strength, power, and resilience. The project is called "Are You Ok?"

In an effort to share these beautiful stories of joy and strength, he has teamed up with gender specialist Rebecca Minor.

The two facilitate conversations around gender -- how to invite your kids into the conversation or answer any questions they may have, how to be a strong ally, why it's so important to learn about LGBTQ+ issues, and more.

