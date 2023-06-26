Are you too tired for overparenting? You're not the only one

Parents are tired these days, too tired to over-parent! In a recent column for the Boston Globe journalist Kara Baskin talks about why parents in their 30s and 40s no longer "want it all" for their kids.

It's not that they don't want what's best, it's that they're willing to give up the packed schedules, name-brand educations, and helicopter parenting tendencies to craft what society has named "perfect."

She shares how to prioritize activities and values and spells out the benefits for kids.