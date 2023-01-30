Cults: A Whistleblower's Survivor Story & Red Flag Warnings

If you've ever said, "I could never be conned into a cult," listen up. You may be more vulnerable than you think, according to the former self-proclaimed cult member Sarah Edmondson

After 12 years in a cult, the Canadian actor says she fought her way out. After that, she and others who got out of the group say they knew exposing it was the right thing to do.

Today she shares her story: how she got started, why she stayed, and what made her "wake up" to the realities.

She explains it all in her book, "Scarred: The True Story of How I Escaped NXIVM," and on her podcast, "A Little Bit Culty," which she produces with her husband.

She brings levity to the subject, helps identify red flags for a variety of high-control groups, and advocates for cult recovery.

She talks about it all in the latest episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone.

Watch above for Maria's conversation with Sarah Edmondson or listen to the podcast version below!

Sarah’s resource page: sarahedmondson.com/resources