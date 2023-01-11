Tips To Create Lasting & Healthy Adult Friendships

Having close friendships in adulthood is crucial for both our physical and mental health, according to Dr. Marisa Franco.

The new author of 'Platonic' has studied the science behind friendships (and lack thereof!), making friends, and fostering them in healthy ways.

We often prioritize our kids, partners, jobs - basically everything - before our friendships. In doing that, she says we can still be surrounded by people but experience loneliness.

In the latest episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone, Dr. Franco explains how to foster platonic relationships and shares the most important thing you can do today to be a better friend.

Watch the episode above or listen to the podcast below.