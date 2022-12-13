Do You Know What a ‘Blue Zone' Is?

Do you want to live a longer, healthier, and happier life?

Dan Buettner, a National Geographic fellow and New York Times best-selling author, says he has learned some secrets to longevity by studying the areas around the world where people live the longest, or what he calls the 'blue zones.'

Over time, Buettner has been able to learn what they eat, what they do, and who they spend their time with, to try and get a better understanding of what makes their lifestyles so different -- in a good way.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When the pandemic hit the U.S. in 2020, he brought that curious eye back to the States, and began working on his newly released book, "The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100."

He shares his tips with Maria Sansone in an episode of Mom2Mom.

Learn more about the Blue Zones by watching the episode above or listening to the podcast version by scanning the QR Code below!