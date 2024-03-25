Finding Fulfillment and Embracing Connections with Sheena Melwani

Sheena Melwani has found her happy by connecting with millions (yes, millions!) of people online through music, comedy, and simple life chaos! The musical artist, podcaster, mom, and entrepreneur is sharing her story to success uninterrupted today! Today she talks with Maria about:

Her unexpected journey to comedy content creation during the pandemic

Rediscovered passion for music & songwriting inspiration

Finding fulfillment as a mom through other pursuits

Podcast "Sheena Interrupted" with her super-secret hubby "The Real Indian Dad"

Follow along on with Sheena Melwani: @sheenamelwani