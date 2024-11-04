Health

Prevention is Power: Style Icon Gretta Monahan's Breast Cancer Story

NBC Universal, Inc.

We all have a special woman in our life; a mother, sister, aunt, friend, or daughter; did you know that breast cancer is affecting younger women at higher rates? In this Episode of Mom2Mom Maria gets real about the "BIG C" with life-changing information about breast cancer and prevention. 

Maria's eye-opening discussion starts with style icon, entrepreneur, and survivor Gretta Monahan, who "did everything right" with routine and clean mammograms. It wasn't until a doctor recommended an ultrasound that cancer was detected.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

We hear her story as she discusses her diagnosis, recovery, and advocacy work with the non-profit "Prevention is Power, Find The Cause" Foundation. Plus, Maria welcomes scientist Dr. Charlotte Kuperwasser whose research at Tufts University School of Medicine is helping to prevent cancer before it starts. She also shares ways to help you avoid putting yourself at risk now. 

All that and more in this informative episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone. 

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
  • Breast Cancer: Who Is At Risk
  • Why More Young Women Are Being Diagnosed
  • Identifying The Risks Before It Becomes Cancer 
  • New Legislation That Requires Your Doctor To Disclose Dense Breasts
  • Why An Ultrasound Is Your Secret Weapon In Early Detection & How To Get It
  • What To Do If You Are Diagnosed
  • How What You Are Eating Can Be Dangerous
  • What Skincare Products And Cooking Products Could Be Putting You At Risk
  • Ways To Help You Speak To Your Doctor
  • Tips To Help Keep You Healthy 

Listen to The Episode with Gretta Monahan & Dr. Kupperwasser and Maria:

More Mom2Mom

Relationships May 12, 2023

Actress and author Khadeen Ellis on new book ‘We Over Me'

Hub Today Nov 30, 2022

Holly Robinson Peete Talks About Newest Book, Family & Hollywood Star

Learn more about @FindTheCasue Prevention is Power: Find A Cause Breast Cancer Foundation 

Sign up for The Hubbub: nbcboston.com/newsletters

Learn more about Supporting Our Schools: nbcboston.com/schools

This article tagged under:

Health
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us