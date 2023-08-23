Technology tips: How to model healthy tech habits for kids

"When can I get a phone?" It's a question that is coming from younger and younger kids each year. Is there a right time to get your kid a phone? And when you do, how do you make sure they're being safe and responsible?
Jessica Speer, an acclaimed author for teens and kids, chats with Maria to answer some of those questions and plenty more! Jessica shares her tips for setting boundaries, educating kids, and modeling healthy tech habits.
