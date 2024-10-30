When Dopamine is too much of a good thing

Do you find yourself binge-strolling TikTok or Instagram? Can’t stop eating those French fries when you’ve had your fill? Has shopping become a problem? Chances are you’re searching for that hit - a dopamine hit that is… In this episode of Mom2Mom, Maria welcomes Dr. Anna Lembke MD. Professor & Medical Director of Addiction Medicine at Stamford University.

She’s the author of the bestseller “Dopamine Nation- Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence. Dr. Lempke joins us to explain what dopamine is, when it becomes an issue, and ways to free yourself from any addiction big or small. We also learn what Maria’s guilty pleasure may actually be her dopamine hit and ways she has already started to address it.

Dopamine - What is it?

What happens to you on a cellular level when your habits become addictive.

Learn the key signs that you may be a dopamine junkie?

How technology is conditioning addictive brains.

Why more than ever are people struggling with regulating Dopamine.

The warning signs your compulsive behaviors are effecting your kids.

Ways to help your kids with the technology consumption.

Listen to Dr. Anna Lempke story listen to her episode with Maria: