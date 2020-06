NBC10 Boston is airing a special half-hour program, “Celebrating 50 years of Boston Pride," on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to commemorate the LGBTQ community's annual parade after Pride 2020 went virtual to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 50th annual Pride parade would have been held Saturday. Instead, Boston Pride has held virtual events while the parade and festival were rescheduled to June 12, 2021.