New Hampshire

New Hampshire Legislature Approves Earlier State Primary

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu addresses a gathering outside the Elliot Hospital, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Charles Krupa/AP

A bill to move up the date of New Hampshire’s state primary elections is headed to the desk of Gov. Chris Sununu, where its fate is uncertain.

While New Hampshire is known for its first-in-the-nation presidential primary every four years, its state primary, held the second Tuesday in September, is one of the nation’s latest.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The House and Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a bill to change the date to the first Tuesday in August, starting with the 2024 elections.

New Hampshire

fatal crash Jun 10

NH Woman, 25, Dies in Motorcycle Crash

suspicious Jun 9

Suspicious Device in Manchester, NH

Sununu has said he wants to confer with Secretary of State Bill Gardner before making a decision. Gardner opposes the change.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireBill GardnerNew Hampshire state primary
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us