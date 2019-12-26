Local
NH Man Indicted in Death of Toddler

Douglas Barton, of Loudon, is facing charges of second-degree murder and reckless second-degree murder for causing the death of Colton Emery on Sept. 24, the AG's office says

NBC10 Boston

A New Hampshire man has been indicted in the death of a toddler earlier this year.

The attorney general's office says 39-year-old Douglas Barton, of Loudon, has been indicted on second-degree murder and reckless second-degree murder for causing the death of Colton Emery on Sept. 24.

Police say Barton assaulted the 23-month-old multiple times. He was arrested in September in Manchester and continues to be held without bail.

Barton has a criminal history dating back decades, including charges involving burglary and drugs. Barton's attorney could not be reached for comment and a number could not be found for him.

