NH Man Indicted in Death of Toddler

A New Hampshire man has been indicted in the death of a toddler earlier this year.

The attorney general's office says 39-year-old Douglas Barton, of Loudon, has been indicted on second-degree murder and reckless second-degree murder for causing the death of Colton Emery on Sept. 24.

Police say Barton assaulted the 23-month-old multiple times. He was arrested in September in Manchester and continues to be held without bail.

Barton has a criminal history dating back decades, including charges involving burglary and drugs. Barton's attorney could not be reached for comment and a number could not be found for him.