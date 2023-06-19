2023 NBA Mock Draft roundup: Updated predictions for Celtics at No. 35

The Boston Celtics are without a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but they do own one of the most coveted selections in the second round at No. 35 overall.

The history of the No. 35 pick is actually pretty good.

Notable players such as Draymond Green, Carlos Boozer, DeAndre Jordan, Willy Hernangomez, Herbert Jones, Xavier Tillman and P.J. Tucker. Most of those players aren't stars, but they're capable of playing a meaningful role on a contending team, which is exactly what the Celtics need out of this pick.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

One area where the Celtics could use additional depth is the frontcourt. A power forward or center who can provide reliable minutes, quality defense and some outside shooting behind Al Horford and Robert Williams III would be pretty valuable for Boston. A wing who can shoot 3-pointers at a high rate would be a solid upgrade, too.

Which players might the Celtics target with their early second-round pick? Here's a roundup of recent expert mock drafts.

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer: Jaime Jaquez Jr., wing, UCLA

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: Noah Clowney, PF, Alabama

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, ESPN: Gregory Jackson II, PF, South Carolina

Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports: Gregory Jackson II, PF, South Carolina

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: Julian Phillips, SG, Tennessee

NBADraft.net: Colby Jones, SG, Xavier

Kyle Irving, Sporting News: Julian Strawther, F, Gonzaga

Sean Deveney, Heavy.com: Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, Indiana