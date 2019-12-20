Care.com Acquired for $500M, New CEO Appointed

New York-based media and internet holding company IAC is acquiring the online marketplace Care.com Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at $500 million, the companies announced Friday.

Waltham-based Care.com, which seeks to match caregivers with families, launched in 2007 and became a public company in January 2014. The company also has offices in San Francisco, Berlin and Austin.

Its matching services cover senior care, child care, pet care and housekeeping, among others. The company said its network includes 19.8 families and 14.3 million caregivers.

