19. Indiana

Economic Profile
Governor: Eric Holcomb, Republican
Population: 6,754,953
Money Report
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.8%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4%
Top corporate tax rate: 5.25%
Top individual income tax rate: 3.23%
Gasoline tax: 42.16 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, St. Vincent Health, Eli Lilly and Company
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
