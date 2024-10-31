Money Report

Asia markets set for a mixed open after key Wall Street benchmarks clock worst day in 2 months

By Anniek Bao,CNBC

SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 01: Skyscrapers stand at the Pudong Lujiazui Financial District on March 1, 2022 in Shanghai, China.
Xiao Yang | Visual China Group | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open mixed Friday, after Wall Street benchmarks the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 suffered their worst day in nearly two months on downbeat Microsoft earnings forecast and Meta results.

Traders await a slate of economic data from the region, including third-quarter producer prices index reading from Australia and Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index for October.

Japan's Nikkei 225 appeared set for a softer open, with the futures contract in Chicago at 38,470 and their counterpart in Osaka at 38,370 against the index's last close of 39,081.25.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,432, pointing to a rebound from its last close at 20,317.33.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 kicked off trading 1% lower.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes dropped.

Amazon CEO pledges AI investments will pay off as capital expenditures surge 81%

Clorox CEO describes comeback process after massive cyberattack

The S&P 500 tumbled 1.86% to finish at 5,705.45 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.76% to close at 18,095.15 — both recorded their biggest one-day losses since Sept. 3. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.9% to end at 41,763.46.

That marked the final trading day of a choppy month on Wall Street, with the 30-stock Dow recording monthly losses of 1.3%, S&P 500 declining 1% and the Nasdaq slipping 0.5%.

—CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Brian Evans contributed to this report.

