Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Asia-Pacific markets set for higher open after key Wall Street benchmarks hit record highs

By Dylan Butts,CNBC

The port at Busan, South Korea, in 2020. South Korea and Japan are especially dependent on shipping lanes that traverse the South China Sea, linking them to the Indian Ocean, Persian Gulf and beyond.
SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open higher Tuesday, following gains on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500Nasdaq Composite reach new record highs.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Investors will assess trade data out of South Korea, which had posted a preliminary trade surplus of $6.6 billion for September amid strong exports.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.65% higher in early trading.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures pointed to a higher open for the market that resume trading after a holiday on Monday, with the futures contract in Chicago at 40,215 and its counterpart in Osaka at 40,150 compared to the previous close of 39,605.80.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 21,115, higher than the HSI's last close of 21,092.87.

On Wall Street, the broad market S&P climbed 0.77% to 5,859.85, while the 30-stock Dow advanced 201.36 points to 43,065.22, ending the session above the 43,000 mark for the first time.

Money Report

news 38 mins ago

Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

news 1 hour ago

Cramer says reports from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan are ‘good omens' for earnings season

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.87%, closing at 18,502.69.

— CNBC's Yun Li and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.

Nvidia heads for record close

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2024.
Ann Wang | Reuters
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2024.

Nvidia shares rose more than 2%, putting them on track for a record close.

The chipmaker last traded around $137 per share. The stock is still below its intraday all-time high of $140.76, which was set in June 20.

Year to date, shares are up 178%.

— Fred Imbert

Why inflation risks are rising, according to Deutsche Bank

It is still too soon to dismiss rising inflation risks, according to Deutsche Bank macro strategist Henry Allen.

In a Monday note, Allen shared five reasons why he believes inflation risks are still mounting:

  1. Major central banks have adopted greater-than-expected levels of near-term monetary easing.
  2. Commodity prices have increased on the back of China's stimulus announcements and Middle East tensions.
  3. U.S. data is strong and shows the economy will likely avoid a sharper downturn.
  4. September's CPI report came in stronger than expected.
  5. Money supply growth is accelerating.

— Lisa Kailai Han

S&P 500 soars to new record close

The S&P 500 notched another record close Monday afternoon.

The broad market index rose 0.77% and finished at 5,859.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.47%, or 201.36 points, settling at 43,065.22. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.87% and closed at 18,502.69.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us