China's Zeekr reports EV deliveries in October nearly doubled, clocks its best monthly numbers

Chinese electric carmaker Zeekr said Thursday its deliveries surged by 92% in October from a year ago, helping the company clock its best month at 25,049 vehicles.

That beat the prior record of 21,333 deliveries in September, bringing Zeekr's total for the year to nearly 168,000.

The company has reportedly said that it hopes to deliver 230,000 cars in 2024. With only two months left in the calendar year, that means Zeekr needs to deliver more than 31,000 cars in November and December each.

The Geely-backed automaker began deliveries of its new five-seat SUV Zeekr Mix on Oct. 23

Earlier in the week, Chinese smartphone and home appliance company Xiaomi said it delivered more than 20,000 electric vehicles in October.

The company only launched its first car — the SU7 — in late March.

Xiaomi aims to deliver 100,000 electric cars by the end of November. The company has delivered more than 75,000 cars as of October.