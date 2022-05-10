Cramer's Lightning Round: AECOM Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Mission Produce Inc: "I want you to be very careful with that."

AmerisourceBergen Corp: "They are a very inexpensive, terrific, profitable company that I like very much."

Funko Inc: "Many of us were confounded that the stock went down as low as it did."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

AECOM: "This is a tremendous infrastructure play. ... I think you should buy it."

Affirm Holdings Inc: "We have to hear if they have some secret weapon. ... Let's learn more when they report [their quarterly earnings]."

McKesson Corp: "Really, really well-run company."

Black Knight Inc: "There are a lot of stocks in the arbitrage world that are getting hit. ... These guys are getting hurt."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com