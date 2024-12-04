European markets edge higher as investors brace for French no-confidence vote; Campari up 5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European stocks were trading slightly higher during early hours on Wednesday, as investors braced for an upcoming no-confidence vote in France's parliament, the National Assembly.

The French CAC 40 index gained 0.3% shortly after the start of European trade, as investors awaited the latest developments in a week of political upheaval in France.

French lawmakers are expected to vote on the future of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's minority government this evening, with the motions coming after Barnier used special constitutional powers on Monday to pass a contested budget bill without a parliamentary vote.

The rightwing National Rally party has said it will support the motion brought by its left-wing rivals, but will also support its own motion of no-confidence. It's highly likely that Barnier's government will collapse after the vote.

The autos sector led gains on the Stoxx 600 index, adding close to 1% amid a report from Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that Stellantis is eyeing outgoing Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri for the post of the carmaker's new CEO. Healthcare, food and beverage and basic resources stocks were in negative territory.

In other news, political upheaval in South Korea is being closely-watched by investors in the Asia-Pacific region. Overnight, South Korean markets opened lower after President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise decision to impose and then lift a martial law decree within hours.

A coalition of lawmakers from opposition parties are planning to propose a bill to impeach Yoon on Wednesday, which should be voted within 72 hours if introduced, according to Reuters. Yoon's chief of staff and senior secretaries have reportedly offered to resign en masse.

— CNBC's Dylan Butts contributed to this market summary.

Stellantis shares climb 1% after report that the Jeep-maker chose Apple's Maestri as new CEO

Milan-listed shares of Stellantis added 0.72% at 09:08 a.m. London time, following a report that the automaker had tapped outgoing Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri as its new CEO.

A person with knowledge of the matter denied the allegation.

Michael Wayland / CNBC

The leadership of the world's fourth-largest carmaker crumbled at the end of last week, as CEO Carlos Tavares unexpectedly resigned amid "different views" between the executive and the board of directors. He had been set to retire at the end of his contract in early 2026.

Stellantis has been battling a spate of challenges in recent months, from supply chain disruptions to tepid demand for electric vehicles.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Campari shares rise 5% as group names new CEO

Shares of Campari popped 4.66% at 08:45 a.m. London time, after the Italian spirits group named William Grant & Sons leader Simon Hunt as its new CEO.

He will succeed Matteo Fantacchiotti, who stepped down in September after only five months in the post.

Hunt's appointment pends an ad-hoc general meeting on Jan. 15.

He will take over from ad-interim co-CEOs, Paolo Marchesini and Fabio Di Fede, who serve as chief financial and operating officer and chief legal and M&A officer, respectively.

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

In a Wednesday statement, Campari group Chairman Luca Garavoglia said Hunt's "proven and extensive industry experience and leadership in building and scaling premium and luxury brands on a Page 2 of 2 global scale will be instrumental as he leads Campari Group through its next phase of growth."

— Ruxandra Iordache

Volvo shares up 2.8% as carmaker’s sales jump

Jon Kopaloff | Getty Images

Shares of Swedish carmaker Volvo jumped 2.8% by 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, after the company said its global sales were up 5% year-on-year in November.

Sales of electrified models grew 40% on an annual basis, the firm said, with its fully electric and hybrid models accounting for 48% of all cars sold last month.

— Chloe Taylor

South Korea’s president will likely soon be replaced, analyst predicts

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's days in office are likely numbered, according to Jeremy Chan, a senior analyst at Eurasia Group.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday, Chan said the "optics are not great" after the political upheaval seen in South Korea following Yoon's unexpected imposition of martial law on Tuesday —a move that was swiftly reversed but led to protests and lawmakers seeking to impeach the president.

The chaos will likely lead to Yoon's early resignation from office, if not removal through impeachment, Chan speculated, and "probably the election a few months hence of a very different figure in Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the opposition party."

— Chloe Taylor

South Korean stocks nosedive

Bloomberg | Getty Images

South Korea's financial markets took a downward turn on Wednesday, as an outbreak of political turmoil left investors uncertain about the country's prospects.

A coalition of South Korean lawmakers plans to begin impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk Yeoul, after he unexpectedly imposed martial law — a decision that triggered protests in Seoul, before being reversed in the country's parliament within a matter of hours.

The South Korean Kospi index shed 1.4% by 6:42 a.m. London time, while the Kosdaq was trading around 2% lower. The Korean won erased some of its losses from Tuesday, with the U.S. dollar standing at around 1,410.31 won during early trades.

— Chloe Taylor

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 18 points higher at 8,322, Germany's DAX up 15 points at 19,922, France's CAC up 29 points at 7,245 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 43 points at 33,601, according to data from IG.

Data releases Tuesday include U.K. retail sales and Spanish unemployment figures.

— Holly Ellyatt