European Markets Set to Claw Back Some Losses as Investors Assess Omicron Risk

Global stocks pulled back on Monday as fears over the rapid spread of the omicron variant and the potential for further containment measures dented risk assets.

Moderna announced Monday that the booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine had shown itself to be effective against the omicron variant in laboratory testing.

LONDON — European markets are set to open sharply higher on Tuesday after the previous session's sell-off, with concerns over the omicron Covid-19 variant still hanging over global stocks.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 86 points higher at 7,284, Germany's DAX is jump around 210 points to 15,450 and France's CAC 40 is expected to add around 100 points to 6,970, according to IG data.

European shares look set to grab the baton from their counterparts in Asia-Pacific, where a bounceback for Japanese markets led broad regional gains overnight.

Stateside, stock futures are also pointing to a higher open after Monday's sell-off, as omicron's spread and the potential for further containment measures dented risk assets.

Following a lengthy cabinet meeting on Monday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided against imposing more stringent social restrictions over the Christmas period, but refused to rule out new measures in the near future.

Meanwhile the European Union has approved the use of Novavax's vaccine in people aged 18 or over, making it the fifth shot available for use within the bloc.

Central bank policymakers also continue to assess the outlook for inflation, and European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos conceded Monday that spiking inflation in the euro zone will not be as temporary as the ECB first expected.

On the data front, a flash euro zone consumer confidence reading for December is due at 3 p.m. London time.

