European Stock Markets Open Lower After Flurry of Earnings

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets fell at the open as investors seek direction after several muted sessions.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5% in early trade, with all sectors in the red bar food and beverages, which rose 0.15%. Mining and banking stocks both dropped around 2%, while financial services fell 1.17% and construction shed 1.4%.

Earnings are firmly in focus, with first-quarter results coming in before the open from banks UBS — which reported a 52% net profit decline — and Santander, which saw net profit nudge higher.

Results also arrived from consumer goods giant Nestle, which rose 1.3% in early trade. It narrowly beat sales estimates but flagged a 0.5% volume decline. The company said it had hiked prices by 9.8% in the quarter.

Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis beat sales estimates and raised its full-year earnings outlook from a "mid-to-high single digit" increase to a "high single digit to low double digit."

Meanwhile, automotive tech-maker ABB raised its full-year guidance and reported a 72% rise in net profit to $1.04 billion, ahead of a consensus estimate published by the company of $877 million.

Daimler Truck also beat earnings estimates.

European, U.S. and Asia-Pacific markets all traded mixed on Monday. Asia is bracing itself for several key economic releases as well as Thursday's Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting, the first under new governor Kazuo Ueda.

U.S. markets await earnings from big tech, with Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta all due to report, along with first-quarter gross domestic product figures.

Attention is also back on wider banking sector jitters after U.S. regional bank First Republic said Monday that deposits fell by 40.8% to $104.5 billion in the first quarter, worse than analysts expected. The bank added they have since stabilized.

Europe stocks open lower

European stock markets were lower shortly after opening on Tuesday, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index down 0.4%.

France's CAC 40 fell 0.7%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.4% while Germany's DAX was narrowly lower.

Banks dropped by 1.66%, as investors digested earnings reports on both sides of the Atlantic, while mining stocks fell 1.4%.

— Jenni Reid

— Jenni Reid

Credit Suisse acquisition to complete by end of quarter, UBS CEO says

UBS expects to complete its acquisition of Credit Suisse by the end of the quarter, CEO Sergio Ermotti told CNBC in an exclusive interview.

"In the next couple of weeks I will redefine our target operating model for the future," Ermotti said, along with providing "organizational announcements and clarity."

"We still believe we're going to close this transaction by the end of this quarter. I intend to give updates regularly between now and then," he said.

Ermotti returned to his role last month to oversee the bank's hastily arranged takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse.

Discussing the company's first-quarter results, which showed a steep drop in net profit related to a legacy litigation matter, Ermotti said he was not concerned the bank's inflows were not higher.

"Even after the transaction we saw inflows, so the demonstration that our clients believe we are a source of stability, we are part of a solution not part of the problem," he said.

On potential upcoming legal battles with AT1 bondholders and a Credit Suisse dispute with SoftBank, Ermotti said, "Our attitude on litigation was always the same. We reach a settlement, we find solutions where appropriate, and we fight where is appropriate."

— Jenni Reid

The banking crisis may be over but the underlying issues remain, Standard Chartered CEO says

Bill Winters, chief executive of Standard Chartered, says that the recent banking sector turmoil has exposed and exacerbated some underlying issues caused by inflation and high interest rates, adding that there may yet be more issues that "haven't come home to roost."

Europe stocks set to open lower

European stock markets are on course for a negative open.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was seen opening 24.5 points lower at 7,887.2, according to ig.com data.

Germany's DAX was set to fall 25 points to 15,835.6, France's CAC 40 down 12 points to 7,536, and Italy's MIB down 71 points to 27,276.5.

— Jenni Reid

CNBC Pro: Short-sellers raise their stakes against these 2 European banks by billions since the SVB crisis

Short-sellers significantly increased their bets against two European banks amidst a turbulent month for the global banking sector.

Silicon Valley Bank's failure, partly due to losses on its bond investments, sparked a worldwide search for weakness in banks' balance sheets. These developments fueled fears of contagion, plummeting shares across the U.S. and Europe.

— Ganesh Rao

ByteDance pushing a new app in the U.S. as TikTok faces potential ban

Chinese tech giant ByteDance is pushing another app called Lemon8 as its flagship short-video app TikTok faces a potential ban in the U.S.

"It's certainly interesting timing. It seems like ByteDance is pushing Lemon8 as a potential alternative to TikTok," Lindsay Gorman, senior fellow for emerging tech at the German Marshall Fund, told CNBC.

Lemon8 uses similar recommendation algorithms as TikTok which "would make both of those apps tremendously popular because they feed you what you want to see and so on," said Glenn Gerstell, senior advisor at Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"It might give them a fallback in case something gets hurt on TikTok but I don't see it as generating a solution for ByteDance in this regard," said Gerstell.

Read the full story here.

— Sheila Chiang

May Fed meeting will create 'overhang' on market this week, Oppenheimer investment strategist says

Though the Federal Reserve policy meeting isn't taking place until next week, Oppenheimer said the knowledge that it's on the horizon can add volatility to the market this week.

"This week with earnings season activity ramping up across a broad array of sectors we expect investors' anticipation of the Federal Reserve's upcoming FOMC meeting in the first week of May to add to the day to day tone and volatility of the markets," said John Stoltzfus, the firm's chief investment strategist.

Many market participants expect the central bank to implement another quarter-percentage point interest rate hike at the next meeting. Investors have been closely watching the Fed amid concerns that its rate hike campaign could now tip the economy into a slowdown or recession.

"A brace of uncertainty remains as an overhang to the markets as to how long the Fed will keep raising rates and whether or not its efforts will push the economy into recession before the current Fed fund hike cycle concludes," Stoltzfus said.

— Alex Harring