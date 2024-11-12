Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Home Depot is reporting earnings before the bell. Here's what Wall Street expects

By Melissa Repko,CNBC

The logo of U.S. home improvement chain Home Depot is seen in Mexico City, Mexico, on Jan. 15, 2020.
Luis Cortes | Reuters
  • Home Depot is reporting earnings before the bell.
  • The home improvement retailer is mired in a sales slump after high interest rates and mortgage rates forced consumers to put off major projects.

Home Depot is set to report quarterly earnings before the bell Tuesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Here's what Wall Street expects the home improvement retailer to report:

  • Earnings per share: $3.64
  • Revenue: $39.32 billion
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Home Depot is mired in a sales slump after higher mortgage and interest rates forced homeowners to put off major projects.

Its stock has climbed nearly 18% this year, versus the nearly 26% gains of the S&P 500.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us