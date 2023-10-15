Israel-Hamas war updates: Israel renews calls for north Gaza residents to evacuate; prepares next stage of offensive on Hamas

This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 14. Click here for the latest updates.

Ahmad Hasaballah | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Israel's military continued to urge residents to move from northern Gaza to the south as it pledged to counter Hamas with "an even greater force." The Israel Defense Forces said it would not carry out any military operations along the evacuation route from 10 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The evacuation orders have been criticized by many humanitarian agencies, however. The United Nations' relief agency in the area (UNRWA) warned that fresh water is running out in Gaza, putting 2 million people at risk.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The UNRWA called on Israeli authorities to protect civilians, including those at its shelters in northern Gaza and Gaza City who are unable to flee.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Sunday before departing Riyadh. The top U.S. diplomat is expected to land in Egypt later in the day and work on a deal to grant safe passage of Americans currently in Gaza through the Rafah gate — the only crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

Gaza — a narrow strip of land sandwiched between Egypt, Israel and the Mediterranean Sea — has been pounded by Israeli forces in response to Hamas' brutal attack on Israel last weekend. The death toll continues to tick higher, with at least 1,300 killed in Israel and 2,300 in Gaza.

IDF says no operations in northern Gaza from 10am to 1pm local time

Israel Defense Forces said Sunday in a message addressed to residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza that it won't carry out any military operations from 10 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) to 1 p.m., renewing its call for people to move southward.

"Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we've urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 AM to 1 PM," the IDF said in a post via X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Your safety and that of your families matters. Please follow our instructions and head southward," it added.

The United Nations has criticized Israel's military for issuing an evacuation order to 1.1 million people in northern Gaza, saying it is "impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences."

— Sam Meredith

Death toll in Gaza crosses 2,300

More than 2,300 people have been killed and another 9,000 injured in Gaza, according to the local health ministry's latest update.

In Israel, at least 1,300 have been killed and 3,300 wounded, according to public broadcaster Kan.

— Christine Wang

Blinken to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh at 7:30 a.m. local time (12:30 a.m. ET), a U.S. official said.

The meeting comes as Blinken is scheduled to depart for Egypt later in the day, where he is expected to discuss a tentative agreement to grant Americans in Gaza safe passage through the Rafah border crossing.

— Christine Wang

UN agency calls for protection of civilians in its shelters, including those in northern Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East called on Israeli authorities to protect all civilians in its shelters across the Gaza Strip, including those in northern Gaza and Gaza City.

The UNRWA warned that despite Israel's order to evacuate the north, many people will not be able to flee, particularly pregnant women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

"UNRWA shelters in Gaza and northern Gaza are no longer safe. This is unprecedented," it said.

"This war should be no exception, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, including United Nations buildings, applies to this conflict too."

Israel has ordered roughly 1 million residents in northern Gaza to evacuate to the south ahead of an anticipated ground offensive.

Mustafa Hassona | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Separately, the UNRWA warned that 2 million people are at risk as water runs out in Gaza and called for humanitarian supplies to be let in. It said its newly relocated base in the south is also running out of water as it takes in refugees, thousands of whom it said followed the evacuation order.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said fuel needs to be brought in immediately to guarantee safe drinking water.

"If not, people will start dying of severe dehydration, among them young children, the elderly and women. Water is now the last remaining lifeline. I appeal for the siege on humanitarian assistance to be lifted now," he said.

— Christine Wang

IDF renews calls for residents to evacuate to southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces reiterated its call for residents to evacuate to southern Gaza, in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier, the military posted another video listing other acts committed by Hamas, saying the Palestinian militant group "has shown the world time and time again what they are capable of."

"Now the IDF is prepared to counter with an even greater force. There is no place in the world for terrorism," it said.

The posts come as Israel is expected to commence a ground offensive in Gaza.

— Christine Wang

Israel Defense Forces says its preparing for 'wide range' offensive

Mostafa Alkharouf | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, said it was "preparing to implement a wide range of offensive operative plans" which will include "an integrated and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land" against Hamas.

The IDF added that it had already completed its mobilization of hundreds of thousands of servicemen for the counteroffensive, according to a statement translated by NBC News.

Thomas Coex | AFP | Getty Images

"IDF battalions and soldiers are deployed all over the country and are prepared to increase readiness for the next stages of the war — with an emphasis on a significant ground operation," the statement added.

JalaaMarey | AFP | Getty Images

— Amanda Macias

Deal to allow Americans out of Gaza through Rafah gate faces obstacles, officials say

The tentative agreement to grant Americans in Gaza safe passage into Egypt through the Rafah gate continues to face significant obstacles to implementation, U.S. officials told NBC News.

Previous discussions between Egypt, the U.S., Qatar and Israel looked set to allow Americans across the border crossing during a five-hour window Saturday, but NBC reports the deadline came and went without any immediate sign of success. One official told NBC the parties are continuing to negotiate.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to land in Cairo on Sunday and the deal is set to be a key issue on his agenda.

While sticking points remain, the State Department has urged the estimated 500 to 600 Americans in Gaza to move south, warning that if the crossing opens, the window could be brief.

— NBC News, Christine Wang

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here

IDF is preparing for 'a coordinated attack from the air, sea and land' against Hamas in Gaza