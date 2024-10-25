Money Report

Jeff Bezos killed Washington Post endorsement of Kamala Harris, paper reports

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

The Washington Post Building at One Franklin Square Building on June 5, 2024 in Washington, DC. 
Andrew Harnik | Getty Images
  • The Washington Post will not endorse a candidate in the presidential election for the first time since 1976.
  • The newspaper ran an article by two staff reporters saying that editorial page staffers had drafted an endorsement of Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the election.
  • "The decision not to publish was made by The Post's owner — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos," The Post reported, citing two sources briefed on the events.

The Washington Post said Friday that it will not endorse a candidate in the presidential election for the first time since 1976.

The newspaper also on Friday ran an article by two staff reporters saying that editorial page staffers had drafted an endorsement of Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the election.

"The decision not to publish was made by The Post's owner — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos," The Post reported, citing two sources briefed on the events.

Post chief executive Will Lewis, in an online explanation of the decision, wrote, "The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election."

"We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates," Lewis wrote.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrives for his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the UK diplomatic residence on September 20, 2021 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The announcement came days after the head of the editorial board of The Los Angeles Times resigned in protest after that paper's owner Patrick Soon-Shiong decided against running a presidential endorsement.

Soon-Shiong, like Bezos, is a billionaire.

Marty Baron, the former editor of The Washington Post, called the paper's decision "cowardice, with democracy at its casualty."

"@realdonaldtrump will see this as an invitation to further intimidate owner @jeffbezos (and others)," Bezos wrote. "Disturbing spinelessness at an institution famed for courage."

Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, in his own tweet on the news wrote, "The first step towards fascism is when the free press cowers in fear."

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

