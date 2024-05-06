Jim Cramer says the sell-off may be over, pointing to the correction in Big Tech

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors the market sell-off may have reached an end.

'"I think the sell-off could finally be over," he said. "Stop waiting for a correction to give you better buying opportunities, we just had one for heaven's sake."

CNBC's Jim Cramer said the market sell-off may have reached an end, noting that the averages rallied on Monday and "maybe the worst is behind us."

'"I think the sell-off could finally be over," he said. "Stop waiting for a correction to give you better buying opportunities, we just had one for heaven's sake."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Cramer listed several tech companies that have had notable losses over the past few months, including Nvidia and Microsoft.

Nvidia's stock was hit as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision, even though the company announced a promising new graphics chip, Cramer said. Microsoft rallied after solid earnings and cloud business success, but it still declined along with the rest of the market. He said both stocks have since bounced back.

He acknowledged that some may think he's just cherry-picking these declines in tech, but Cramer said that's not the case, rather that he's looking at equities that were considered "the great growth stocks of the era" until the market "changed its stripes" at the beginning of March.

"In the end, we had a rough time going into the Fed meeting, a rough time going through earnings season, and we were anything but unscathed," he said. "There were some huge losses racked up, ones that could easily have made people head for the hills and avoid the whole asset class."

Nvidia declined to comment, and Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia and Microsoft.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com