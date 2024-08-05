Major European markets head for flat to lower open amid global volatility

LONDON — European stocks are expected to start the new trading week in flat to negative territory as global volatility continues.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 3 points higher at 8,165 while Germany's DAX is expected to open 59 points lower at 17,591, France's CAC 40 down 17 points at 7,219 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 139 points at 32,009, according to data from IG.

The subdued start for major European markets comes amid wider global volatility; U.S. stock futures fell Sunday night following a turbulent last week for Wall Street, in which the Nasdaq Composite dropped into correction territory. Asia-Pacific markets also continued the selloff overnight.



Earnings in Europe come from Uniper, Infineon, Monte dei Paschi and Palantir Technologies on Monday. Data releases include services purchasing managers' index data from the U.K, Italy and Spain.