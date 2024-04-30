Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

McDonald's is about to report earnings. Here's what to expect

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
  • Boycotts after McDonald's Israeli licensee offered discounts for soldiers pressured sales in the Middle East and some markets outside of the region.
  • U.S. sales have slowed as low-income customers pull back their spending.
  • McDonald's shares have fallen 7.7% year to date, dragging its market value down to $197 billion.

McDonald's is expected to report its first-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG are expecting:

  • Earnings per share: $2.72 expected
  • Revenue: $6.16 billion expected
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The fast-food giant reported disappointing fourth-quarter sales. Boycotts after its Israeli licensee offered discounts for soldiers pressured sales in the Middle East and some markets outside of the region. The company has also had to shutter some locations temporarily to ensure employees' safety from protests.

Earlier this month, McDonald's announced it would buy the 225 restaurants run by its Israeli franchisee.

In the U.S., the burger chain has seen low-income customers pull back their spending. Wall Street is expecting the trend to continue this quarter, predicting domestic same-store sales growth of just 2.6%, according to StreetAccount estimates.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

HSBC beats expectations in first quarter earnings; Group CEO Noel Quinn to retire

news 1 hour ago

Covid caused a ‘massive spike' in yacht sales — Now some of those boats are back on the market

McDonald's shares have fallen 7.7% year to date, dragging its market value down to $197 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us