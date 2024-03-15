McDonald's suffers global tech outage forcing some restaurants to halt operations

McDonald's suffered a system failure on Friday that left customers in some parts of the world unable to order food.

McDonald's Japan took to social media site X to say that operations at stores nationwide were temporarily suspended.

On Downdetector, a website which tracks when apps and websites are having technical difficulties, there was a spike in reports of issues with the McDonald's app in Australia around 2:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

LONDON — McDonald's suffered a system failure on Friday that left customers in some parts of the world unable to order food.

"We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved," a McDonald's spokesperson said. "We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

The spokesperson added that the outage "is not related to a cybersecurity event."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The outage was first flagged by the the Australian unit of the fast food chain which said it was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Reports later said that some restaurants had come back online. McDonald's Japan took to social media site X to say that operations at stores nationwide were temporarily suspended. "We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers," it said.

On Downdetector, a website which tracks when apps and websites are having technical difficulties, there was a spike in reports of issues with the McDonald's app in Australia around 2 a.m. ET on Friday.

There was also a spike in reports of issues with the McDonald's app in the U.K. around the same time, with further reports of issues at around 5 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

Philip Fong | AFP | Getty Images

McDonald's has around 40,000 restaurants globally. Just over 1,000 are in Australia and there are more than 1,450 in the U.K. Japan has nearly 3,000 restaurants, making it one of the largest markets for McDonald's.