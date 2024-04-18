Money Report

Music investment firm Hipgnosis agrees $1.4 billion sale to Concord

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Larry Busacca/pw | Wireimage | Getty Images
  • Shares of the FTSE 250 constituent were 31% higher at 8:30 a.m. U.K. time Thursday.
  • Hipgnosis snapped up song rights for high-profile artists including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mark Ronson, Shakira, Neil Young and Blondie.
  • But it has been mired in financial reporting issues, while its pre-tax operating loss widened in 2023 to $86.63 million.
Nile Rodgers of Chic performs on stage at North Sea Jazz Festival at Ahoy on July 14, 2018 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. 
Dimitri Hakke | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
London-listed Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the music intellectual property investment company founded by Merck Mercuriadis and Nile Rodgers in 2018, announced Thursday its board has recommended a sale to music rights investor Concord — valuing the firm at $1.4 billion.

Hipgnosis snapped up song rights for high-profile artists including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beyoncé, Mark Ronson, Shakira, Neil Young and Blondie, but has been mired in financial reporting issues, while its pre-tax operating loss widened in 2023 to $86.63 million.

The valuation is the equivalent of £0.932 ($1.16) per share, a 32.2% premium on Wednesday's closing price. Financing for the deal will be supported by Concord's partner Apollo Capital Management, the U.S. private equity giant.

In a release, the companies said Concord had a "proven track record of strategic acquisitions and catalogue expansion" and that the "creators connected to the rights" would benefit from the deal.

It also said that to achieve a "material improvement in the share price," the company needed "substantial financial and governance changes to improve its financial performance."

