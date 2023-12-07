PGA Tour star Jon Rahm could be gearing up to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Jon Rahm is gearing up to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

It's interesting timing, given the proposed deal to combine the two leagues, which faces a Dec. 31 deadline.

Rahm, who won the Masters earlier this year, would be the latest star to be poached by LIV.

Golf superstar Jon Rahm is gearing up to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Rahm, who won the Masters in April and is ranked no. 3 in the world, could announce the deal as soon as this week, the Journal added. The outlet cautioned that talks could still fall apart.

Such a move would be the latest blockbuster development in the long and tumultuous saga of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The two leagues face a Dec. 31 deadline to decide the fate of their proposed combination.

The golf world is rife with speculation that a deal with Rahm could be part of a strategy by LIV to pressure the PGA Tour into sign off on the merger. LIV Golf replied to CNBC's request for comment with an automated message.

LIV has poached PGA players in the past for deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars, such as Phil Mickelson. This has been a sticking point for other golfers in the sport. Rory McIlroy, the world's no. 2 player, said in July that he would retire if LIV Golf was "the last place to play golf on earth."

The PGA Tour declined to comment. An agency that has represented Rahm also declined to comment. Another firm representing Rahm didn't immediately respond to a request.