Starbucks is giving away free fall drinks every Thursday through Sept. 28: Here's how to get yours

Pumpkin spice season is finally upon us, and Starbucks is wasting no time getting in on the action.

Every Thursday from Sept. 7 until Sept. 28, the coffee giant will be running a buy-one-get-one offer on its fall drink lineup.

Customers who order the seasonal beverages after 12 p.m. will get a second one at no cost.

To receive the free drinks, you'll need to download the Starbucks app and create an account. From there, you will have the option to select the BOGO deal and apply it to your order.

The following drinks are eligible for the offer, whether served hot or on ice:

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Caramel Apple Spice

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Once a drink is purchased, you can select any second drink you want, so long as it is of equal or lesser value.

The offer can only be redeemed once per week, and cannot be used on drinks that cost more than $10.

Starbucks' iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The drink was created as a follow-up to the chain's first seasonal hit: Peppermint Mocha.

"We started with a huge brainstorm list and filled the wall with ideas," Starbucks former espresso beverage team leader Peter Dukes said in an interview on the chain's website. "And once we got those ideas, we started to whittle away at them and came down to a list of about 20 different flavors including chocolate and caramel – the most popular flavors to pair with coffee – and there was orange and cinnamon ... and there was pumpkin there as well."

In a survey to customers, the pumpkin flavor scored high on "uniqueness," and Starbucks' team decided to go for it, introducing it in 100 stores in Washington, D.C. and Vancouver.

"Within the first week of the market test, we knew we had a winner," Dukes said.

