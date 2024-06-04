Stock futures rise marginally ahead of private payrolls report: Live updates

Stock futures are were marginally up Tuesday night as investors geared up for private payroll data while analyzing the latest corporate earnings.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advanced 92 points, or 0.24%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 futures also rose around 0.32%.

In after-hours trading, Hewlett Packard Enterprise climbed more than 16% after surpassing Wall Street expectations on both lines in its fiscal second quarter. CrowdStrike jumped almost 7% on stronger-than-expected earnings and guidance.

Those moves follow a muted but winning day on Wall Street. The Dow climbed about 140 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each added close to 0.2%.

Tuesday brought the first of several data points offering insight to the state of the labor market, an important topic for traders looking for signs that the Federal Reserve has seen enough economic tightening to begin cutting interest rates. Job opening and labor turnover data came out Tuesday morning — known as JOLTS — and showed 8.059 million vacancies in April, the lowest level in more than three years. It also came in well below the 8.4 million consensus forecast from economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

The next notable set of employment stats come Wednesday morning with a release from ADP. Economists polled by Dow Jones are anticipating the data will show private employers added 175,000 jobs in May.

Traders will also monitor data on services and nonmanufacturing purchasing due Wednesday. After that, attention will turn to weekly jobless claims numbers on Thursday and Friday's all-important May jobs report.

"Upcoming labor market releases are a clear focus for the broad market," said Bill Northey, investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Investors are eyeing the most recent readings on labor market health — JOLTS today, the ADP survey tomorrow and the [Bureau of Labor Statistics] labor report on Friday. All are important data points from a monetary policy standpoint."

On the earnings front, discount retailer Dollar Tree is expected to share results before the bell. Athleisure maker Lululemon is slated to post earnings after the market closes.

India stocks steady after massive falls after election results

India stocks steadied a day after benchmark indexes saw their biggest one-day fall in four years as the electoral performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fell short of expectations.

The Nifty 50 index edged 0.59% higher and the BSE Sensex added 0.75%.

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex lost 5.93% and 5.74% on Tuesday, marking their largest loss since 2020. India markets lost over 31.06 trillion rupees, or about $371 billion, according to the All India Market Capitalization index.

Australia first quarter GDP narrowly misses expectations

Australia's economy grew 1.1% year on year in the first quarter, slowing from a revised fourth quarter growth figure of 1.6%.

The 1.1% growth also was slightly below a Reuters poll expectation of 1.2%. On a quarter on quarter basis, Australia's GDP rose 0.1%, less than the 0.2% expected in the Reuters poll.

Katherine Keenan, head of national accounts at the Australian bureau of statistics noted that "GDP growth was weak in March, with the economy experiencing its lowest through the year growth since December 2020."

China services activity grows at fastest pace in 10 months, private survey shows

China's services activity grew at the fastest pace in 10 months in May, according to a private survey.

The Caixin S&P Global services purchasing managers' index rose to 54 from 52.5 in April, growing at the quickest pace since July 2023.

A PMI reading above the 50-mark separates expansion from contraction.

The survey also showed that incoming new work increased at the fastest pace since May 2023.

Japan real wages fall for 25th straight month

Real wages in Japan fell for a 25th straight month in April, potentially stifling the Bank of Japan's plans to raise interest rates and realize its "virtuous cycle" of increasing wages and prices.

Government data showed that real wages fell 0.7%, a softer fall from the 2.1% loss in March. Nominal wages came in at 296,884 yen ($1,913.28), growing 2.1% year on year.

This accelerated from March's nominal wage growth of 1%, posting its highest pace of growth in 10 months.

Investors look toward private payrolls report

Traders are awaiting data on private employers from the ADP due Wednesday morning for insights into the state of the labor market.

Economists polled by Dow Jones are anticipating that these employers increased their payrolls by 175,000 positions in May. That would mark a slowdown from the addition of 192,000 jobs in April.

See the stocks moving after hours

These are some of the stocks making notable after-hours moves:

CrowdStrike — The cybersecurity company popped around 7% after offering better-than-expected quarterly results and guidance.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — The IT company added about 11% on the back of a stronger-than-anticipated financial report for the fiscal second quarter.

See the full list here.

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures were near flat shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Futures tied to the Dow added close to 0.1%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both inched slightly above their flatlines.

