Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street awaits Fed minutes: Live updates

Stock futures hovered near the flatline Tuesday evening as traders looked ahead to minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, seeking further insight into the prospect of an interest rate cut.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 20 points. S&P 500 futures and futures tied to the Nasdaq-100 were little changed.

Stocks are coming off a losing session, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapping their longest winning streaks since late 2023. The broad-market S&P 500 dipped 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.33%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.15%.

Tuesday's moves follow a rocky period for stocks after a weak U.S. jobs report and an interest rate hike from the Bank of Japan sparked a global sell-off on Aug. 5. That day, the CBOE Volatility Index spiked to its highest level since the pandemic-era market plunge in 2020. Equities have bounced back since the market turmoil, with strong retail sales and a weaker-than-expected inflation report helping alleviate recession fears last week.

Along with minutes from the Fed's July meeting, Wall Street anxiously awaits commentary from central bank leader Jerome Powell. The Fed chair is expected to deliver remarks Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, and he could provide further clues into the Fed's next rate decision at its September gathering.

"To us, the key will be Chair Powell's tone, which we expect to lean dovish," said Jack Janasiewicz, lead portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions. "Simply put, inflation continues to trend towards the 2% target seemingly at a rate exceeding consensus. Combine this with signs that the labor market is softening and one gets the sense that there is little need to retain a hawkish stance."

On Wednesday, traders will also keep an eye on quarterly earnings reports from TJX Companies, Target and Analog Devices.

Stocks on the move in overnight trading

These are the stocks making the biggest moves after the bell:

Toll Brothers — Shares added 1% after the homebuilding company surpassed Wall Street's earnings expectations in the fiscal third quarter. Toll Brothers also lifted its full-year deliveries guidance.

Microchip Technology — Shares of the microcontroller maker fell about 2%. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it detected "potentially suspicious activity" within its IT systems, which affected some operations.

Keysight Technologies — The test equipment manufacturing stock popped more than 10%. Keysight posted solid fiscal fourth-quarter guidance on revenue, with the top end of its range surpassing analysts' estimates.

