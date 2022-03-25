Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Nio, Joby Aviation, Teva & More

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday.

Bed Bath & Beyond - Shares of the home goods retailer popped more than 4% in midday trading after the company announced that three people from activist investor Ryan Cohen's firm, RC Ventures, will immediately join Bed Bath & Beyond's board.

Nio - The U.S.-traded shares of the Chinese electric vehicle maker dropped 10% after Nio reported its fourth-quarter results. Nio's fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations, but its forward guidance came in below StreetAccount estimates.

Joby Aviation - The electric aviation company's stock jumped 12% on the back of its latest quarterly results. Joby reported earnings of 1 per share after losing 31 cents per share in the year-earlier period. Morgan Stanley also reiterated the stock as overweight, noting that Joby continues to gain steam and take "meaningful steps forward in the certification and manufacturing process."

Teva - Shares of the drugmaker gained 4.7% after Bernstein upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform, as Teva launches new products and looks to potentially settle ongoing opioid litigation.

Honest Company - Shares of the consumer goods company plummeted 25% on the back of mixed quarterly numbers. The Honest Company said it lost 10 cents per share on $80.4 million in revenue. Analysts expected a loss of 6 cents per share on $84.6 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Fortinet - Fortinet fell 2.7% after Bank of America downgraded to neutral from buy. The bank said strong earnings growth is already baked into Fortinet's stock.

Alibaba, JD.com — Chinese technology stocks listed in the U.S. fell again on Friday, as they continue to face increased scrutiny in China and potential U.S. delistings. Alibaba fell 3.1%, JD.com lost 3%, and Pinduoduo slid 4%. Didi Global plummeted nearly 14%.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald, Jesse Pound and Sarah Min contributed reporting

