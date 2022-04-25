Top U.S. Officials Visit Ukraine, Pledge More Military Aid and Diplomatic Support

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Ukraine on Sunday to discuss military aid with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the meeting in Kyiv — which was shrouded in secrecy and the highest-level visit to Ukraine by U.S. officials since the invasion began — the U.S. pledged just over $700 million in military financing to help Ukraine and other allied countries in central and eastern Europe involved in the war effort.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its third month on Sunday. The conflict that has killed thousands and led to the worst refugee crisis Europe has seen since World War II.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The war will end only if Russian troops fully withdraw from the country, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

UK says Russia has not made a 'significant breakthrough'

Leon Klein | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Russia has yet to achieve a "significant breakthrough" since shifting its focus on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, the British defense ministry said in an intelligence update.

The ministry said Russian forces lack "sufficient logistical and combat support enablers" and has only made "minor advances" in the region.

Ukraine's defense of Mariupol has exhausted many Russian units and reduced their combat effectiveness, the British defense ministry said.

"Russia's decision to besiege rather than attack Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant means many Russian units remain fixed in the city and cannot be redeployed," the it added.

Several thousand Ukrainian troops and civilians remain holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol. The site has become one of the last significant holdouts of Ukrainian forces in an otherwise Russian-occupied city.

Russia's defense ministry has also proposed that compensation payments for the families of deceased Russian troops be overseen by military rather than civilian officials, the British ministry said.

"This likely reflects a desire to hide the true scale of Russia's losses from the domestic population," the ministry added.

— Chelsea Ong

U.S. pledges more military aid for Ukraine and plans to eventually re-open embassy in Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Ukraine to discuss military aid with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

The visit, which saw the senior U.S. officials meet with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba as well as the country's defense and interior ministers, saw both sides discuss the U.S.' continued "security assistance, economic assistance and humanitarian assistance" for Ukraine, one senior official said in a background briefing on the visit.

Three significant announcements were made following the visit:

Firstly, that President Biden will formally nominate Bridget Brink, currently the U.S.' ambassador to Slovakia to be the next U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Secondly, U.S. diplomats will be returning to Ukraine as early as this week, starting with day trips into the western city of Lviv then graduating to potentially other parts of the country and ultimately, to resume their presence in Kyiv. A senior state department official said Sunday that "we'll seek to have our diplomats return to our embassy in Kyiv as soon as possible."

Lastly, that the U.S. has pledged more than $713 million in foreign military financing, including funding for Ukraine and 15 other allied and partner nations in Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

The aid will include support for Ukraine to transition from outdated Soviet-era weapons to more modern ones used by NATO members.

Blinken also informed President Zelenskyy some of the howitzer artillery systems the U.S. previously announced it would provide have arrived. Seven more howitzer packages will also be sent to Ukraine imminently, a senior defence official said.

— Holly Ellyatt and Chelsea Ong

UK says Russia is planning a staged poll in a Ukrainian city to legitimize its occupation

Bulent Kilic | Afp | Getty Images

Russia is planning a staged referendum in Kherson, Ukraine, to justify its occupation, the British defense ministry said in an intelligence update.

The southern city is important to Moscow's objective of establishing a land bridge to Crimea and dominating southern Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in a tweet.

The Crimea peninsula, which Russia illegally seized control of in 2014, lies to the south of Ukraine between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. It is separated from Russia to the east by the narrow Kerch Strait.

The ministry noted that Russia previously held a "illegitimate referendum" in Crimea in 2014 to retrospectively legitimize the accession of the peninsula into the country.

"Russia's own domestic elections have been beset by allegations of vote rigging and have seen high-profile opposition blocked from running," the ministry added.

— Chelsea Ong

Zelenskyy meets top-level U.S. delegation, Ukraine official says

The U.S. secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the highest-level visit to the war-torn country's capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia's invasion.

The meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was confirmed by presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych in an interview on Ukrainian TV.

It came as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons against Russia's campaign in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Moscow's forces sought to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.

"Yes, they're meeting with the president. Let's hope something will be decided on further help," Arestovych said in an interview on Ukrainian TV.

Before the session, Zelenskyy said he was looking for the Americans to produce results, both in arms and security guarantees.

"You can't come to us empty-handed today, and we are expecting not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons,'' he said.

—Associated Press

Ukraine blames Russia after Mariupol humanitarian corridor fails

Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters

No humanitarian routes were established out of the besieged southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, blaming Russian forces for not holding their fire.

Vereshchuk said the Ukrainian side would try again on Monday to establish safe passage out of Mariupol. She called for U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is scheduled to travel to Moscow before visiting Kyiv this week, to demand a ceasefire and open up humanitarian corridors from Mariupol.

"This is what Guterres should talk about in Moscow, if he is preparing to talk about peace," Vereshchuk said.

—Reuters

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Zelenskyy presses senior U.S. officials for more powerful weapons; Mariupol humanitarian corridor fails