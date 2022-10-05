Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Treasury Yields Rise as Uncertainty Over Fed Interest Rate Policy Spreads

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after declining for two consecutive days at the start of the week, as uncertainty over future interest rate hikes continues and stock futures pull back.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by around 9 basis points to 3.7088% at around 4:50 a.m. ET. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury climbed 3 basis points to 4.1274%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported over 1 million fewer job openings than markets anticipated for August. That could indicate that the labor gap, which previously reflected almost double the amount of job openings than available workers, is starting to narrow.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As the high demand for workers has pushed up salaries, and therefore been a major contributor to rising inflation, the change could affect future Federal Reserve policy.

The central bank has been hiking interest rates and said it would continue to do so to push back against persistent inflation. That has sparked fears of a recession among investors who believe the hikes are being implemented too quickly. Some analysts now argue that the new labor market data could lead the Fed to slow down rate hikes.

Futures on major U.S. indexes pulled back on Wednesday after stock markets rallied at the start of the week, with the S&P 500 noting its biggest two-day rise since 2020.

Money Report

Business 40 mins ago

German Minister Criticizes U.S. Over ‘Astronomical' Natural Gas Prices

Business 3 hours ago

Global CEOs Expect Impending Recession to Be ‘Short and Sharp,' Poll Shows

A slew of economic data is expected later on Wednesday, including further insights into the labor market through ADP employment change statistics for private businesses and into economic growth through the release of the Purchasing Managers' Index for non-manufacturing sectors.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us