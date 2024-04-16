Jury selection begins Tuesday in Karen Read murder trial

Just selection starts Tuesday in the highly anticipated Karen Read murder trial, and experts say it won't be easy.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend John O'Keefe, a former Boston police officer, in January of 2022.

Prosecutors say she hit him with her SUV and left him in a blizzard, but her attorneys say she's being framed as part of a massive coverup.

The defense claims O'Keefe was attacked inside the home. They plan to argue that someone else was responsible for his death under what's called a third-party culprit defense.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Prosecutors say they haven't received any information from Read's legal team.

The controversial murder case against Karen Read is about to go to trial.

Judge Beverly Cannone considered dozens of motions filed by both sides on Friday. Experts say as many as many as 150 potential jurors could be brought to the Dedham courthouse each day. Legal analysts say selecting an unbiased jury won’t be easy.

"What the court has in front of them in selecting an unbiased jury is going to be extraordinarily difficult," said legal analyst Michael Coyne.

"From my perspective, they both have fairly legitimate arguments, so it's going to be a very interesting trial to see what actual evidence is submitted on each of their behalf," said attorney Katherine Loftus.

The judge did approve a motion that allows the prosecution to do background checks once the jury is selected.