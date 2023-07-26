Mike Gorman

Celebrating Mike Gorman: Best moments from legendary Celtics voice's career

Gorman's 42nd season as the voice of the Celtics will be his last.

By Justin Leger

Mike Gorman

The Boston Celtics will bid farewell to a legend at the end of the 2023-23 NBA season.

Mike Gorman will call it a career after serving as the play-by-play voice of the Celtics for 42 seasons. He and color commentator Tommy Heinsohn were broadcast partners for 39 years, from 1981 until Heinsohn's passing in November 2020.

In 2021, Gorman was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The 77-year-old also earned the Curt Gowdy Award that year.

To celebrate Gorman's illustrious career, we assembled some of his greatest highlights. Check them out below.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Mike Gorman and Brian Scalabrine talk about how different this Celtics season has been without having Tommy Heinsohn on the broadcast.

News

New Hampshire 23 mins ago

Man wanted for smashing car windows in at least 4 vehicles in same NH town

Beyoncé 35 mins ago

You still have an opportunity to attend Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour stop at Gillette Stadium

Mike Gorman receives a touching tribute from the Celtics and a standing ovation from the fans after being named recipient of the Curt Gowdy award.

Mike Gorman talks about what it means to be a recipient of the Curt Gowdy award, after he grew up listening to him broadcast Red Sox games

Legendary Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman talks about his experience as a pilot in the Navy after graduating from college, and how he feels everyone would benefit from serving their country

Mike Gorman talks about how he developed his signature call "Got it!", with a little help from legendary Celtics radio voice Johnny Most

Mike Gorman talks about how special it is to be inducted in the same class as Paul Pierce, who he has a special bond with

This article tagged under:

Mike Gorman
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us