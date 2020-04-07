4 More Middlesex County Inmates Test Positive for Coronavirus

Four more inmates from a Massachusetts jail have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to six.

The Middlesex County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that four more people incarcerated at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Previously, two roommates at the facility tested positive on March 27 and 28. They are in medical isolation and their quarantine periods are expected to end this week, the sheriff's office said.

Twenty-one employees have tested positive, as well. They will all be off duty until medical professionals clear them to return to work.

Movement in and out of housing units where the infected inmates have resided is being limited to those presently living in the unit and essential staff, according to the sheriff's office.