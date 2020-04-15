5 More NH Residents Die With Coronavirus, Bringing State’s Total to 32

Five more people in New Hampshire have died with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The new deaths bring the state's death toll to 32.

There are now 1,139 positive cases of coronavirus in the Granite State, an increase of 53 from Tuesday.

Health officials said several cases are still under investigation.

Three of the men who died were under the age of 60 and two men were in their 60s, health officials said.

Fifteen more people have been hospitalized for coronavirus bringing the total number of patients receiving care in hospitals to 70, health officials said. Thirty-two percent of those hospitalized, or 365 people, have recovered.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state, officials said, and has been identified in all counties with cases.